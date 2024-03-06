Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert the former Poachers Plaice Fish and Chips shop into residential accommodation have been refused.

The takeaway on Orton Avenue, Woodston closed its doors for the final time in June 2023 and in January, plans were submitted by the building’s agents JJ&J Hartley to turn the shop into a residential flat with one bedroom on the ground floor.

The application has, however, been refused by planning officers, with the developers being told that they must first apply to the Local Planning Authority.

Poachers Plaice on Orton Avenue in Woodston.

The decision notice stated: “The application relates to a proposed change of use from hot food takeaway to a residential round floor flat.

"The application has been made on the basis that the change of use would be lawful under Class M, Part 3 of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning Order 2015, which allows for certain changes of use, including hot food takeaways to dwellinghouses.

"This right, is, however, subject to a condition that the developer must apply to the Local Planning Authority for a determination as to whether the prior approval of the Authority will be required as to various matters.

“Therefore, the proposed development is not lawful and a Certificate of Lawfulness is refused.”