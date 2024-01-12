Plans for former Peterborough fish and chip shop to be converted into housing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans have been submitted to convert the former Poachers Plaice Fish and Chips shop into residential accommodation .
The takeaway on Orton Avenue, Woodston closed its doors for the final time in June 2023.
In June, managers Charlie and Hayley posted on Facebook: “Bringing you some sad news.
"As many of you are aware we've been struggling to get the business back to best. It’s been even more difficult than expected mainly due to the price increases on everything!
"Sadly after much consideration and deliberation we've decided that our time at Poachers Plaice has to come to an end.
"We just want to say a massive thank you to our team for all their hard work from the beginning to the end.
“Another thank you to our landlord for his efforts and support for us from day one and last but not least a massive thank you to all of our loyal customers who have stuck with us from the beginning.”
New plans submitted by the building’s agents JJ&J Hartley now, however, seeks to turn the shop into a residential flat with one bedroom.
The plans can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00014/CLP.