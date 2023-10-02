News you can trust since 1948
Plans for 84 new affordable homes on Great Haddon site near Peterborough approved

The Great Haddon development will deliver over 5000 homes once complete.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Plans for 84 new affordable homes on the Great Haddon site near Peterborough have been approved.

The development will be delivered by Vistry Partnerships East Midlands and is set to be located to the west of the Phase 2 Great Haddon site, north of Norman Cross on London Road.

Of the planned new homes, there would be four one-bed homes, 36 two-bed homes, 40 three-bed homes and four four-bed homes.

The proposed look of the new homes.The proposed look of the new homes.
The proposed look of the new homes.
33 of these will be available for grant-funded afforded rent, 38 for grant-funded shared ownership, seven for affordable rent and six for shared ownership.

Two of the homes will be designated wheelchair housing, while a further 17 would be lifetime homes.

164 car parking spaces have been allocated for the 84 properties as well as a further 15 visitor spaces. Cycle storage would be available throughout the site.

Work has already begun on a number of developments across the Great Haddon site, which will consist of up to 5350 properties, two neighbourhood centres, as well as retail, community, health, leisure, retail and commercial space.

