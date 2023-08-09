News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Plans for 72 new homes in Newborough- near Peterborough- tabled

Applicant Minster Property Group specialises in the delivery of affordable homes, particularly in areas with an acute need.
By Ben Jones
Published 9th Aug 2023, 23:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 23:54 BST

Plans to build 72 new affordable homes in Newborough have been revealed.

Minster Property Group have submitted an outline planning application to turn a parcel of empty land to the east of St Martin's Road. close to Newborough Cricket Club, into a new development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new properties would be a mixture of affordable rent and shared ownership.

A map of Newborough with the site outlined in red.A map of Newborough with the site outlined in red.
A map of Newborough with the site outlined in red.
Most Popular

The site would be accessed from St Martin’s Road via a new access road and improvements would include widening the St Martin’s Road from its junction with Soke Road to the north and the provision of a new footpath.

Approximately a quarter of the 2.5 hectare site would be left undeveloped doubling up as public open space.

144 parking spaces would also be provided as part of the development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application states: “The need for affordable housing is not being met within the authority area or the parish of Newborough.

“The proposed development would be seen as a “rounding off” of this part of Newborough; development in this location would be in-keeping with the built form and character of the surrounding area.

The outline application will now be considered by Peterborough City Council and can be viewed on the council’s planning portal using reference 23/01001/OUT.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council