Plans to build 72 new affordable homes in Newborough have been revealed.

Minster Property Group have submitted an outline planning application to turn a parcel of empty land to the east of St Martin's Road. close to Newborough Cricket Club, into a new development.

The new properties would be a mixture of affordable rent and shared ownership.

A map of Newborough with the site outlined in red.

The site would be accessed from St Martin’s Road via a new access road and improvements would include widening the St Martin’s Road from its junction with Soke Road to the north and the provision of a new footpath.

Approximately a quarter of the 2.5 hectare site would be left undeveloped doubling up as public open space.

144 parking spaces would also be provided as part of the development.

The application states: “The need for affordable housing is not being met within the authority area or the parish of Newborough.

“The proposed development would be seen as a “rounding off” of this part of Newborough; development in this location would be in-keeping with the built form and character of the surrounding area.