How the development could look.

Longhurst Group has submitted a planning application for 30 new affordable homes on land to the south of Thorney Road in Newborough.

The 0.91 hectare site The lies to the west of Hawthorn Close, north of Williams Close and east of the recently completed residential development known as Bramble Close.

The 30-home scheme has bee designed to offer a mixture of one, two and three bedroom homes for social rent and low cost home ownership; including through shared ownership and the rent to buy schemes.

The location of the application site.

A public consultation, prior to the submission of the plans, was held in April, with developers saying they received a mixed response.

There were concerns raised about the density of the development and the distance/offset to adjacent properties. Longhurst have said that, in response to this, they increased off-set distances and have moved a coupe of plots significantly to improved amenity to existing houses.

A representative for Longhurst said: “The revised scheme submitted for planning approval has maintained the principle form of the development with the main public open space and area of play being located at the heart of the site layout and at the same time providing a convenient link, via Hawthorn Close, to the closest and most pedestrian friendly route to the village facilities.

"At the same time a number of more detailed comments have been adopted, such as off-set distances to adjacent houses and bungalows.”

Location plan.