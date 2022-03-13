A CGI street scene of what the new homes at Cotterstock Meadows will look like. Photo: Bovis Homes

North Northamptonshire Council Area Planning Committee approved detailed plans from Bovis Homes for the construction of 126 new homes and four self-build plots on a 16-acre site in Oundle at the end of last month.

The site will be located at Cotterstock Meadows, on the plot of land to the east of Cotterstock Road and to the west of the River Nene.

Bovis Homes, which is part of Vistry Group, is set to build 74 homes for private sale and 52 affordable properties for local people through rent or shared ownership, alongside public open space and a children’s play area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A CGI street scene of what the new homes at Cotterstock Meadows will look like. Photo: Bovis Homes

The private homes will feature a mix of two to five-bedroom homes, and the affordable properties will feature a range of one to four-bedroom designs, while a further four plots will be set aside for self-build projects.

As part of the planning agreement for Cotterstock Meadows, Bovis Homes will contribute more than £1.5million towards local infrastructure and services. This includes £1.3 million towards education, £130,000 towards public transport, £86,000 towards cycle paths, £49,200 towards healthcare and £29,000 towards libraries.

Hannah Dorner, senior sales manager for Bovis Homes, said: “With detailed planning permission now in place, we are looking forward to starting work to deliver these much-needed new homes in Oundle.

“As part of building a relationship within the local community, we asked Oundle Church of England Primary School to come up with the name for the new development. They chose Cotterstock Meadows, which conjures up a lovely image that embraces the name of the neighbouring village and reflects the rural nature of the surroundings.

“This new development is in a fantastic location, situated in the Northamptonshire countryside and within walking distance of Oundle’s charming town centre and we are building a mix of private homes which will meet the requirements of a wide range of buyers, including those looking for their first home and families in need of more space.

“As well as providing new homes for sale, the development will also deliver a selection of 52 affordable homes to allow local people to stay in the area. The work on site will bring 125 full-time construction jobs to the town as well as significant financial investment in the local area which illustrates the level of commitment to the community that Bovis Homes brings.”

Bovis Homes is already building new homes at Hampton Water, Peterborough, and at Judith Gardens, Sawtry.