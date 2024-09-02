Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local residents have campaigned against increased growth for the village of Eye.

Residents in Eye have expressed their concerns about a proposed new expansion to the village.

Allison Homes is seeking to build an extra 265 homes on the eastern side of the village, just off Eyebury Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outline planning permission for the development has been granted but the decision to finally approve the development has been called in by Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillor Steve Allen, at the request of Eye Parish Council.

Local residents protest outside Eye primary school against proposed development in the village

Planning officers have recommended that members of the planning committee grant the application at their meeting on Tuesday (September 3).

The plans were first tabled in 2019 and, during the original consultation, 139 representations were received from the public, 137 of which were objections.

A further two rounds of public consultations were held between May 10 to June 3 and July 3 to July 17 and 47 further objections were received from 50 responses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident stated: “There is inadequate infrastructure in Eye to accommodate the new housing - the doctors, dentists, nursery and primary school are at or very near capacity.

“This will create increased traffic on roads already barely able to cope, or unsuitable, for the level and type of traffic currently. This should have been obvious if an appropriate road survey, at the right time, had been done. There are already dangerous situations down these roads, especially outside the school.”

Another added: “With the increase in vehicles from the large number of dwellings comes an increase of cars parking on the road. Eyebury Road already has a large number of cars parked on the side of the road. The amount of double parked vehicles and small gaps between vehicles on opposites sides of the road will inevitably increase too, causing potential issues for the emergency services. This is especially worrying as a large number of ambulances use the road to get to the two care homes in the vicinity of the road.”

Another said: “Eyebury Road is not fit for the use it currently has. Double parking, speeding and vehicles bumping up the kerb all pose a risk to residents especially young children. The volume of traffic will only increase as will the number of parked cars on the road, therefore the risk will only increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further resident added: “During the last 10 years, high surface water volume has caused the Anglian Water drains on Eyebury Road to overflow sewage into the road and private properties. If no changes are made, this will become common place and is a health risk to residents.

"To ensure this work is completed, the planning committee, really need to enforce that Allison Homes and Anglian Water conduct the upgrade work before any construction work is commenced, as I fear once houses are being built the planning and conducting of this work will move into a timeline where properties are being occupied. Furthermore, it will be of major impact on current residents, so needs to be planned and scheduled appropriately.”

All of the responses from residents can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal; search using reference 24/00541/REM.