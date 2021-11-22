Peterborough housing development awarded national prize

A CGI scene of Hampton Water development, located on Aqua Drive.

Barratt Homes’ Hampton Water development near Peterborough and David Wilson Homes’ Northstowe community have been awarded the Silver category in this year’s Great Place awards.

This prestigious award only honours the ‘best of the best’ of housing developments, based on a number of elements including assessing community facilities, access to public transport and a sufficient mix of housing types and tenure to suit local requirements.

Creating Great Places includes designing and building pleasant, attractive, well-structured neighbourhoods which will appeal to property seekers but will also contribute to the local area and its established built form characteristics.

Will Phair, Sales Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are thrilled to have received these awards. We are so passionate about providing quality homes for all of our customers and are delighted that all our effort and passion is being recognised.

“We can’t wait to see these developments and their communities continue to thrive and flourish.”

Barratt Homes’ Hampton Water development, located on Aqua Drive, has a range of three and four bedroom homes available, many of which benefit from uninterrupted views over lakes and green open space.