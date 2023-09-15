Peterborough Housing Association receives the keys to some of the UK’s most energy efficient homes
Etopia, a manufacturer of a panelised building system, has handed over the keys to the first of 9 EPC ‘A’ rated energy efficient homes that will drastically reduce costs for residents of Cross Keys Homes (CKH).
The net zero 2, 3 and 4-bed homes in Wilburton, East Cambridgeshire, meet the 2025 Future Homes Standard avoiding retrofitting costs when the new building regulations come into force.
Using their panelised system Etopia delivered the homes at Juniper Place under a Section 106 planning order which saw East Cambridgeshire District Council allocate the land for affordable homes.
Nicola Clayton, Head of Business Development at Etopia said: “We’re in the midst of a climate, housing, and cost-of-living crisis. There aren’t enough homes and there aren’t enough affordable homes that people can rent and afford to heat and live in.
“We’re driven by a mission to revolutionise the delivery of future proof homes across the UK. Only by using systems such as our structural insulated panels that go beyond current regulations, can we deliver zero-carbon homes that are not only sustainable but are also affordable, cheaper, and great places to live.”
It took around four days to construct each home using the insulated wall panels with each home saving at least 20 per cent water and embodied carbon during construction.
Cross Keys Homes which own and manages over 12,500 homes in the East of England has plans to build up to 500 new energy efficient, sustainable homes for the next five years.
CKH Chief Executive Claire Higgins said: “As one of the region’s largest providers of social and affordable housing and care we recognise our responsibility both to our communities and the environment. We need to do all we can to tackle the housing crisis and protect our planet for the future whilst supporting residents with the real cost of living and energy price challenge.
“Over 98 per cent of our existing housing stock is already rated at EPC C or above so we’re delighted to have the keys to these wonderful new A rated homes and can’t wait to get our residents moved in.”
Backed by £3.6m of funding secured by the council from Homes England and named after Cambridge University Fellow and Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper, the homes have air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle chargers helping residents make the transition to net-zero faster.