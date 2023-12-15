Peterborough housebuilder shines light on ideal first property

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is highlighting the Kenley style home at its Whittlesey Lakeside development in Peterborough.

The Kenley house type is ideal for a range of different property hunters including working professionals and downsizers, but particularly first time buyers.

This semi-detached two bedroom home makes fantastic use of space and light. At the front of the property is an entrance lobby that leads on to a spacious living room. To the rear is an open-plan kitchen and dining area that provides a great space to entertain guests, with French doors opening onto the garden.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms with space for wardrobes, as well as a modern bathroom.

Lewis Bowcutt, a Sales Advisor at Whittley Lakeside, loved the Kenley style so much that he decided to call one home and buy one for himself.

Lewis said: “The Kenley was the perfect first home for me. It allowed me to gain independence and move out of my parents’ house, giving me my own space and also giving my son a home to grow up in.

“I was so happy to get onto the property ladder and the two large double bedrooms give my family and me all the space we need. We very much feel settled in our Kenley style home, and love showing it off to guests.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “The Kenley style home is ideal for a wide selection of property seekers, especially first-time buyers looking to make the step on to the property ladder.

“We’ve seen a lot of interest in the Kenley style home, so we recommend eager house hunters looking to join this exciting community to get in touch with our sales team.”

The Kenley style home at Whittlesey Lakeside currently benefits from a number of schemes and incentives that buyers can take advantage of. One of these is a first time buyer package that includes an £850 mortgage contribution every month for an entire year. Fixtures and fittings, along with flooring throughout and a fully integrated kitchen upgrade is also included.

Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of a bustling market town, providing independent eateries, pubs and a range of shops, all within a short walk away. The town also has excellent road links, with easy access to the A605, A1 and A47.

