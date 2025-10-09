Peterborough housebuilder opens new view home at Abbey Park development in Thorney

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes Central has unveiled a brand-new The Walnut view home at its popular Abbey Park development in Thorney, on the outskirts of Peterborough.

Situated off Deer Park Way, Abbey Park is a collection of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, all with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, meaning they reach the highest levels of energy efficiency.

All remaining homes at the development have now been released and are available to purchase, meaning interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to avoid missing out.

Selected plots at Abbey Park are available with the housebuilder’s Part Exchange Plus scheme*, which includes full value Part Exchange along with contributions towards estate agent fees, legal costs, removals and Stamp Duty, making the moving process as smooth as possible.

Allison Homes' Abbey Park development

Interested property seekers can now visit the development to tour the newly opened The Walnut view home, and meet with the sales team to learn more about the available homebuying schemes.

The Walnut is a spacious, four bedroom family home that features an entrance hall leading to a generous living room, an open plan kitchen and dining area with a breakfast bar and French doors to the rear garden, a dedicated utility room with outside access and a downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including a main bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and en suite, and a contemporary family bathroom serving the remaining three bedrooms. The home comes with solar panels as standard, a single garage and two parking spaces.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “We are thrilled to have opened the doors to The Walnut view home at Abbey Park, as it is a fantastic example of the quality, style and energy efficiency that our homes offer.

Interior of The Walnut style home

“With all remaining homes now available, we would encourage anyone looking for a four bedroom home in the area to visit us soon and take a tour of the development, to see first-hand what life could look like at Abbey Park.”

Abbey Park is ideally placed for both countryside living and convenient connections. Thorney offers a welcoming village community with local shops, schools and amenities, while the historic city of Peterborough is just a short drive away, providing a wider choice of shopping, dining and leisure opportunities.

For nature lovers, the nearby Ferry Meadows country park, Nene Washes Nature Reserve and surrounding fenland provide scenic walking and cycling routes, and commuters benefit from easy access to the A47 and A1.

To find out more about Abbey Park and the available homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/ or contact the sales team on 01733 513505. The marketing suite is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

*T&Cs apply and can be viewed at https://allison-homes.co.uk/part-exchange-plus/.