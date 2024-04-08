Peterborough housebuilder helps homebuyers access lower rate mortgages by hosting special events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rate Reducer is a unique mortgage that allows first and second time buyers to purchase a new build home with a lower interest rate mortgage, fixed for two or five years, and reduced monthly payments during the initial mortgage period.

On Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th April, 10am to 5pm, the housebuilder is hosting special Rate Reducer events at two of its Cambridgeshire developments – Abbey Park in Thorney and Harriers Rest in Wittering, both near Peterborough.

Attendees will be able to meet with the sales team and speak with an independent financial advisor, to learn more about the Rate Reducer scheme and how they could enjoy a mortgage rate of 1.87 per cent or lower.

Allison Homes' Abbey Park development in Thorney

Abbey Park, situated on Deer Park Way in Thorney, is a stunning collection of three and four bedroom detached homes, all of which come complete with solar panels, EV charging points and garages.

On Lawrence Road in Wittering is Harriers Rest, an award-winning, charming development with three, four and five bedroom homes. Currently, a range of three and four bedroom properties are available.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to host these events at our fantastic Cambridgeshire developments, and to be introducing property seekers to Own New Rate Reducer.

“Rate Reducer is a brand new scheme, making mortgages much more affordable and manageable. Over the weekend, specialist independent financial advisors will be in attendance, to teach attendees about how the scheme works and how they can benefit.

“We are looking forward to connecting people with their perfect new Allison home, thanks to the help of Rate Reducer, and would encourage anyone who is interested to come along.”

To find out more about Harriers Rest, call 07483 017949 or head to https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/harriers-rest/, and for Abbey Park, call 07483 092042 or visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/. Harriers Rest is open Thursday to Monday and Abbey Park is open seven days a week, both 10am to 5pm.