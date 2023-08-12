News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough hotel to close in order to become co-living apartments

Approval has been granted to transform the hotel on Broadway.
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Aug 2023, 00:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 01:00 BST

A Peterborough hotel is to cease trading as a hotel in order to be converted into co-living accommodation.

Jassar Developments Limited has submitted the application to change the use of Signature Suites, at 73 Broadway, into the new homes.

This will create 17 apartments split across two floors. All ground floor rooms will offer double bedrooms with an en-suite and kitchenettes.

Signature Suites on Broadway.
On the first floor there will be five rooms with en-suites and kitchenettes and a further three rooms which have separate bedrooms to a separate living area. Communal areas will also be provided on each floor.

No external changes are proposed to the building.

All costs will be covered under a single monthly charge including utility bills, broadband, and cleaning services.

Residents of the accommodation will be required to be in employment or be full-time students.

The building is served by two car parks, one to the north offering seven parking spaces and one to the south, with access from Stanley Road, providing six spaces.

The application states: “Co-loving style accommodation helps to counteract loneliness, provides autonomous style living for older demographics, recognises later entry to adulthood and helps provide for the comfort and social requirements of young professionals.

“It is important to stress that the proposal is very distinct from a house in multiple occupation (HMO). Rather, it will offer high quality accommodation to a diverse range of residents across a number of age groups.

"As a co-living scheme, it will also help to broaden the type and tenure of residential accommodation available within the city thereby meeting housing need.”

