Permission sought for five homes on former farm site in Peterborough

Entrance to the site on Oxney Road.

An application has been submitted to build five four-bedroom dwellings on a disused piece of land at 83 Oxney Road, Parnwell.

The site used to be home to Oxney Wholesale Farm Eggs but egg production ceased at the site many years ago.

The land was recently sold at auction for £327,000 and has outline planning permission for five dwellings; two four bedroom semi detached and three four bed in a terrace.

Part of the proposed site plan.

The site is 0.34 of an acre and currently has a bungalow on it, which the application is proposing to demolish.

Provision has also been made for 12 parking spaces, two for each property and an additional two visitor spaces.

The application states: “It is considered that the proposed works will be consistent with the form and character of the locality, and would have no wider impacts upon the surrounding area.

“There will be no adverse amenity impacts in this instance. The site offers the potential for a high-quality design that will complement

the existing built form and local landscape and more generally the locality.

“The dwellings are spacious family homes designed with a `contemporary’ feel internally reflecting current fashion toward family space set around kitchen and dining space.

“Externally they are viewed as traditional in appearance utilising natural materials.

“The design proposals provide each of the dwellings with generous garden amenity ensuring excellent all year usage and privacy from the users of Oxney Road.”