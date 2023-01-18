News you can trust since 1948
Check out this amazing family home in Peterborough's Park Crescent

Overlooking Central Park - a stunning 5-bed Peterborough home

This stunning family home in Park Crescent, overlooking Peterborough’s Central Park, has gone on the market with Hurfords and offers in excess of £1,249,500 are sought.

By Brad Barnes
8 minutes ago

Built in 2017 by an award winning builder, the house boasts a high specification, contemporary design, which has already been further enhanced by the owners.

Offering around 4000 sq foot of space, in a plot of 0.37 acres, this executive home boasts a large kitchen diner, five double bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms with landscaped gardens to the rear.

Full details at www.hurfords.co.uk

Peterborough
