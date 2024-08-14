Ashgrove House is located in the village of Glatton and built to high specification.

The agents says: “Offered for sale is the newly-built, Ashgrove House, a 5/6 bedroom family home, set within the idyllic village of Glatton.

“The property offers just over 3,800 sq ft of spacious accommodation over three floors and comprising; Entrance hall, downstairs WC, living room, snug, open plan kitchen dining room, utility room, five double bedrooms, three en suites, family bathroom, annexe with kitchen area and shower room, double garage with plenty of parking and a private rear garden with extensive patio area.”

There is also an annexe.

To arrange a viewing, call Nest Estates on 01780 238110 or email: [email protected]

