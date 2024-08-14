Newly-built 5/6 bedroom home in idyllic village near Peterborough on market for £1,295,000

By Sol Buckner
Published 14th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 13:12 BST
A five/six bedroom, family home, built this year, has gone on the market priced £1,295,000.

Ashgrove House is located in the village of Glatton and built to high specification.

The agents says: “Offered for sale is the newly-built, Ashgrove House, a 5/6 bedroom family home, set within the idyllic village of Glatton.

“The property offers just over 3,800 sq ft of spacious accommodation over three floors and comprising; Entrance hall, downstairs WC, living room, snug, open plan kitchen dining room, utility room, five double bedrooms, three en suites, family bathroom, annexe with kitchen area and shower room, double garage with plenty of parking and a private rear garden with extensive patio area.”

There is also an annexe.

To arrange a viewing, call Nest Estates on 01780 238110 or email: [email protected]

See more: House for sale: Spacious detached five bedroom home on private drive in Peterborough - offers over £425,000

The property is set over three floors and offers just over 3,800 sq ft of accommodation

1. Five/six bedroom house for sale

The property is set over three floors and offers just over 3,800 sq ft of accommodation Photo: Nest Estates

Photo Sales
Ashgrove House

2. Five/six bedroom house for sale

Ashgrove House Photo: Nest Estates

Photo Sales
Ashgrove House

3. Five/six bedroom house for sale

Ashgrove House Photo: Nest Estates

Photo Sales
Ashgrove House

4. Five/six bedroom house for sale

Ashgrove House Photo: Nest Estates

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.