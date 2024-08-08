House for sale: Spacious detached five bedroom home on private drive in Peterborough - offers over £425,000

By Sol Buckner
Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:28 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 12:59 GMT
A five bedroom home located in Hampton Gardens is available for offers over £425,000.

The agent says: “This home is on an enviable plot and positioned on a private drive.

“Offering 1,550sq ft of internal living accommodation, this home includes five bedrooms, a kitchen/dining area, lounge, additional sitting room, family bathroom, an en suite to the master bedroom and single garage with driveway.”

The agent adds: “The rear garden is simply beautiful.

“It’s well thought through with a patio area separated from the garden itself.”

Features include:

- Modern decor throughout, featuring Travertine flooring in the hallway and kitchen/dining area

- Versatile living spaces with a lounge, additional sitting room and a kitchen/dining area with French doors to the garden

- Single garage with power and gated driveway offering off-road parking for two vehicles

To arrange a viewing, call Wilson & Co Homes on 01832 770106

The property is positioned in a private drive

1. Five bedroom house for sale

The property is positioned in a private drive

Fairhaven

