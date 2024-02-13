New show home now open on popular Peterborough development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abbey Park is situated off Deer Park Way, just 12 miles from Allison Homes East’s new head office, and consists of 68 three and four bedroom homes, which all feature solar panels as standard.

Previous landowner Michael Sly, who is also Director of Park Farm Thorney and Chairman of The Thorney Society, cut the ribbon to the development’s new four bedroom show home, The Aspen, before receiving a tour of the property.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Michael said: “I was honoured that Allison Homes invited me to cut the ribbon to open the new show home in Thorney. It was wonderful to be given a tour of the Abbey Park development and see how well the scheme is progressing.

l-r – Sophie Kendal, Michael Sly, Tracy Harper and Charlotte Barber of Allison Homes East

“I’m sure that residents will be extremely happy here, and I wish Allison Homes all the best for the future.”

Following the official launch, buyers who have already reserved homes at Abbey Park were invited to receive private tours of the show home, giving them a taste of what life will be like once they’re moved in.

Interested property seekers are now able to meet with the sales team to tour The Aspen for themselves, find out more about the available homes and learn about the homebuying schemes on offer, such as Part Exchange and Assisted Sale.

The Aspen is a stylish family home, offering the best in modern design and priced from £410,000. The home opens into a hallway, from which an open plan kitchen/dining area, living room, study and cloakroom can be accessed. The spacious kitchen/dining room is the perfect space for entertaining in and spending time together as family, benefiting from French doors leading to the rear garden and a separate utility room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, one of which features an en suite, and contemporary family bathroom. The home is completed with a single garage and two parking spaces.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “It was a real pleasure to have Michael Sly cut the ribbon to our brand new show home. The Aspen is a fantastic home and we are delighted that it’s now open for property seekers to tour.

“We are looking forward to showing customers around this wonderful home and hope they love it just as much as we do. We’d encourage anyone who is interested in making the move to Abbey Park to get in touch with our sales team to find out more.”

Thorney is a historical, peaceful village which is located less than eight miles away from Peterborough. The village is home to the impressive Thorney Abbey, a community centre, independent tearoom and dog park. For families, there is Smiley Faces nursery and Duke of Bedford Primary School, both rated “Good” by OFSTED.