Bovis Homes has welcomed visitors, including the town mayor, to its new Cromwell Abbey location in Ramsey for the first time.

The housebuilder opened the development, off Wagstaffe Close, by unveiling a new show home and view home to the public in December.

The show home was officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Mayor of Ramsey, Councillor Roger Brereton, who was given a tour of the four-bedroom Aspen show home and the three-bedroom Cypress view home during his visit to the site at the VIP launch.

Councillor Brereton said: “It was a pleasure to attend the VIP opening of the Aspen show home and the Cypress view home at Cromwell Abbey.

“Ramsey is a beautiful historic market town and it is great to see that the origination of the development name has a strong historical connection, acknowledging the fact that the town has a long association with the Cromwell family, and of course, remembering that the town of Ramsey owes its existence to the foundation here of Ramsey Abbey.

“It was interesting to see how well construction work has already progressed and I was particularly pleased to hear about the efforts being made by Bovis Homes and the housebuilding sector generally to improve sustainability.

“I look forward to new residents moving into the homes at Cromwell Abbey and becoming part of the friendly, welcoming community in this beautiful and thriving town of ours.”

Fraser Hopes, managing director for Vistry East Midlands, said: “It was great to be able to welcome visitors to Cromwell Abbey for the first time and tell them more about the range of homes we are building here. There was so much interest in this development that we decided to put the first homes on sale earlier than planned after receiving enquiries from more than 50 potential purchasers.

“Following the public launch, it was a pleasure and an honour to receive the Mayor of Ramsey and to give him a VIP tour of the development. Cllr Breretonenjoyed his visitand was impressed with the progress we have made at Cromwell Abbey, which will bring 100 much-needed new homes to the local area.”

Bovis Homes has released a selection of new three and four-bedroom homes for sale at Cromwell Abbey, including some which are available for shared ownership through the new Home Stepper initiative.

The housebuilder has teamed up with Sage Homes, England’s largest provider of new-build affordable homes, to launch the initiative. The scheme has been set up to assist house-hunters who cannot afford to purchase a property outright by offering homes on a part-buy, part-rent basis.

Buyers using Home Stepper can purchase a share of between 10 per cent and 75 per cent of their new home while paying rent on the rest. Over time, there is also the option for them to increase their share of the property, up to 100 per cent.

Fraser said: “House-hunters who thought they were facing more years of having to save for a larger deposit can act now to buy a 50 per cent share in a fabulous three-bedroom Cypress property at Cromwell Abbey for £180,000, while people who need more space can secure a half share in an Aspen house from £212,500.

“This scheme represents a fantastic opportunity for purchasers to buy their dream home sooner than they thought and at a much sought-after location. Now that the development has been launched and we have a show home and view home open, visitors can come along and see for themselves what a completed home at Cromwell Abbey looks like.

“As part of the planning agreement, Bovis Homes will be investing over £900,000 in local infrastructure, and 40 of the 100 homes at Cromwell Abbey are to be provided as affordable housing for local people for low-cost rent and shared ownership – in addition to the private homes being made available through our Home Stepper scheme.”

Bovis Homes, part of the Vistry Group which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes, is building a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties at Cromwell Abbey.