New homes taking shape at development in Wimblington

Bellway Eastern Counties is building 88 new homes at Primrose Grove on a site off Bridge Lane and March Road in the village.

The developer is delivering a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes on the 8.6-acre site. All homes will feature a private garden, solar panels and electric car charging points.

Planning permission for the development was granted by Fenland District Council in February and Bellway is on track to complete the first properties at the site early next year.

Primrose Grove

As part of the planning agreement for Primrose Grove, Bellway Eastern Counties is to provide funding for local services and infrastructure, including £192,000 towards education and £35,000 for bus stops improvements.

Rhiannon Jones, Head of Sales for Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “Work is progressing very well here at Primrose Grove and we anticipate being in a position to release the first homes onto the market early in 2024. This will be followed by the opening of a showhome at around the same time we will be handing over the keys to the first residents.

“Sustainability was a key consideration for us when devising our plans and that is reflected in many of the features which make up the development.

“The large public open space with a children’s playground will be accessible to villagers via a pathway onto Bridge Lane and the recently constructed safe walking route from Wimblington to March runs along the development’s frontage on March Road. This forms part of the connection between the site and village centre, meaning that residents will be able to access facilities such as the health centre, primary school, sports clubs and shops without having to use their car.

“We have also taken great care to ensure that Primrose Grove complements its rural surroundings. The development will feature a series of attractive tree-lined streets, a network of footpaths and cycleways and a green buffer of trees and hedges.”

Primrose Grove will consist of 66 properties for private sale and 22 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership.