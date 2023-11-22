New homes now selling at Peterborough development

Housebuilder Allison Homes Central is encouraging property seekers to enquire about the stunning new homes now available to purchase on the second phase of its Abbey Park development in Thorney.

Abbey Park, which can be found on Deer Park Way, is a high quality collection of three and four bedroom homes which all feature solar panels as standard, on a picturesque settlement with plenty of amenities nearby.

One of the homes now available to purchase is The Willow, a four bedroom, detached home priced from £412,500, which is perfect for growing families.

The home offers an impressive use of space. Downstairs is an inviting hallway leading into an open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors, making it the perfect space to socialise in a large family gathering.

Street Scene Plots 26-30 - CGI of Allison Homes' Abbey Park development

On the other side of the hallway is a spacious living room, lit beautifully in the day by plenty of natural light. The downstairs is completed with a utility room and cloakroom, providing ample amounts of storage.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, the largest of which is completed with an en suite, and a contemporary family bathroom.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “We’re so proud to now be selling our stunning homes at Abbey Park.

“Here at Allison Homes Central, we’re all about finding our customers the home of their dreams. At every stage of the process, from laying the first brick to handing over the keys, we work tirelessly to make them feel valued, and this new phase of Abbey Park truly reflects the care we have for our customers.

“We’d encourage anyone who is interested in making the move to Abbey Park to get in touch as soon as possible, to avoid missing out on a wonderful home.”

Thorney is a historical, peaceful village which is located less than eight miles away from Peterborough, with a selection of independent shops, cafés, restaurants and a community centre, ideal for those seeking a village lifestyle without wanting to give up the convenience of city living.

For more information about Abbey Park and the new homes available, contact the Allison Homes sales team by calling 07483 092042, or by visiting https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/.