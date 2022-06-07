New HMO in Peterborough approved

Bishop's Road. Photo: Google.

Planning officers have given their approval to the conversion of a residential home at 103 Bishop’s Road, Peterborough into a HMO for ten people.

The original application sought permission for a maximum of 14 residents with four shower rooms, four kitchens, three cookers and four toilets but officers placed a condition on their approval of the conversion that it would host no more than ten people.

No objections were received to the proposals during the public consultation period.

HMOs make up a significant amount of the rental market in Peterborough. Although, any HMO with over five people living in it must be registered with the city council.

The application was approved after the applicant submitted a sufficient vehicle parking and turning plan, with six spaces provided; one for each bedroom.