Modern three bedroom three storey Peterborough home on market for £250,000
Located in Cardea, this modern semi-detached home is built over three storeys.
By Sol Buckner
36 minutes ago
The property comprises entrance hall, living room, downstairs cloakroom and kitchen/diner. The first floor has the bathroom and two bedrooms.The second floor has the master bedroom with en-suite. Outside there are two parking spaces and an enclosed rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn. Call Edward Stuart Estate Agents for details on 01733 942000.
