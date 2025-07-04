Major new development of 60 retirement apartments in Hampton, Peterborough moves closer

A new major development of new apartments in Hampton has moved closed.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special event has been held to officially launch the development now known as ‘The Brambles’ in Hampton, located next to Serpentine Lake, off St Edmunds Walk.

The development will deliver 60-apartments for over 60s on the city and has been spearheaded by McCarthy Stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is also set to include improved pedestrian links with a new footpath to the south, leading to Serpentine Lake and connecting Braymere Road to Lakeside View, a communal facility including two communal homeowners lounges, guest suite, reception area, mobility scooter storage with charging points and a shared roof terrace.

The proposed look of the finished building. Credit: McCarthy Stone.

A 24-hour emergency call service would be in place and 40 car parking spaces would be provided.

The Brambles has been described as “a community designed for comfort, ease, and connection for the over 60s” as well as offering a “relaxed, independent lifestyle.”

The communal areas and courtyard gardens along with buildings insurance, communal energy bills, repairs, external window cleaning, the 24-hour on-call response system will all be covered by a monthly service charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Older Persons Shared Ownership (OPSO) has been offered to potential purchasers, this includes purchasing a share of between 10 and 75% of the property.

The scheme is managed by Anchor, through their Life in Place scheme.

To find out more, visit https://www.lifeinplace.org.uk/development/brambles-peterborough/#overview.