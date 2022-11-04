A family home with four bedrooms and three reception rooms has gone on the market in Peterborough.

The owners of the home, set just off Thorpe Road, are requesting offers of more than £800,000.

Offering 2,487sqft of internal living accommodation and sitting on a plot of 0.22 acres, estate agents at Wilson & Co describe this family home as having “everything to offer”.

The “striking” home is one of four houses on Millwood Gardens.

Approached by electronic gates, the property sits on a prominent plot with a kitchen spanning the depth of the property with bi-fold doors leading out into the garden.

It also boasts a garden room, double garage, a study and south facing garden.For more information, call Wilson & Co on 01733 794 343.

1. Millwood House A beautiful family home with everything to offer Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales

2. Millwood House A beautiful family home with everything to offer Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales

3. Millwood House A beautiful family home with everything to offer Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales

4. Millwood House A beautiful family home with everything to offer Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales