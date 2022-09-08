Look inside this charming thatched Grade II listed Peterborough cottage with £600,000 guide price
Located in Thorpe Road, this attractive home has many period features including exposed beams, open fireplaces, original flooring and exposed stone work.
By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:27 pm
It has an entrance hall with lounge, formal dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, four double bedrooms and two shower rooms.
There is also off-road parking for four to five cars and a garage. For more details contact Edward Stuart estate agents on 01733 942000.
See more: Look inside refurbished three bed home in Peterborough just added to market with £300,000 guide price
Page 1 of 3