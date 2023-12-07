Leading Housebuilder Invests In Cambridgeshire

Leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, based in Peterborough, has built 441 homes in the region during the past year and contributed over £87 million to the UK’s economic output.

The achievements are highlighted in a new report which measures the housebuilder’s social and economic contribution to the region over the past financial year (1st July 2022 – 30th June 2023).

The developer covers Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.

Included within the company’s socio-economic footprint are key figures relating to the company’s support for the housebuilding supply chain, local communities, environment, public services and employment. The figures show that the housebuilder:

Supported 1,209 jobs directly and through its contractors and suppliers.

Directly employed 11 new graduates, trainees and apprentices.

Supported 321 sub-contractor companies and 264 supplier companies.

Created 3.1 hectares of green space in the area for residents and the public to use.

Contributed £2.6 million locally including its Community Infrastructure Levy and S106 contributions.

Spent £17 million on physical works benefitting local communities including highway and environmental improvements and community facilities.

Donated £33,800 to charities.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a five star housebuilder, we are very aware of the pivotal role we play in helping to boost the local economy.

“We are committed to a strategy that includes leaving a positive and lasting legacy in the communities in which we build homes, be that through job creation, bolstering surrounding businesses or enhancing and protecting the local environment.

“We are proud to be a major force in the growth and prosperity of our region, and look forward to continuing our work in 2024.”