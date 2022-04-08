Six bedroom barn conversion near Peterborough for sale. All photos: Zoopla

Houses for sale in Peterborough: Take a look at impressive barn conversion in Thorney priced at £899,000

This truly impressive six-bedroom barn conversion in Thorney is on the market priced at £899,000

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:55 pm

Redwood Barn is immaculately presented and tastefully combines original features with new design to create an exceptionally stylish and unique family home.

The property, eight miles outside of Peterborough, is truly impressive and even more captivating in real life than pictures.

It’s finished to a high specification throughout, featuring high ceilings, exposed beams, sky lights and a double height, open-plan, reception space.

The property is set back behind gated access, has ample off-road parking and is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £899,000.

Call Strike estage agents on 0113 427 3842 – and see the full details on Zoopla.

1. Redwood Barn, Thorney

Photo: Zoopla

2. Redwood Barn, Thorney

Photo: Zoopla

3. Redwood Barn, Thorney

Photo: Zoopla

4. Redwood Barn, Thorney

Photo: Zoopla

