Located in a cul-de-sac, the property is close to local amenities and has easy access to the A15, A16 and A47.

The agent says: “Regal Park are pleased to offer this well-presented, three bedroom, detached, family home in the popular, central location of Lyvelly Gardens.”

The property comprises: Entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory and cloakroom.

The first floor has the master bedroom with refitted en suite, two further bedrooms and a refitted bathroom.

There is a driveway and integral garage and enclosed rear garden.

To arrange a viewing, call Regal Park Property Co. on 01733 560 650.

1 . Three bedroom house for sale The house is situated in a cul-de-sac and close to local amenities Photo: Regal Park Property Co. Photo Sales

2 . Three bedroom house for sale Lyvelly Gardens Photo: Regal Park Property Co. Photo Sales

3 . Three bedroom house for sale Lyvelly Gardens Photo: Regal Park Property Co. Photo Sales

4 . Three bedroom house for sale Lyvelly Gardens Photo: Regal Park Property Co. Photo Sales