House for sale: Well-presented three bedroom family home in popular Peterborough location priced £300,000

By Sol Buckner
Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:18 BST
A three bedroom family home has gone on the market in Peterborough priced £300,000.

Located in a cul-de-sac, the property is close to local amenities and has easy access to the A15, A16 and A47.

The agent says: “Regal Park are pleased to offer this well-presented, three bedroom, detached, family home in the popular, central location of Lyvelly Gardens.”

The property comprises: Entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory and cloakroom.

The first floor has the master bedroom with refitted en suite, two further bedrooms and a refitted bathroom.

There is a driveway and integral garage and enclosed rear garden.

To arrange a viewing, call Regal Park Property Co. on 01733 560 650.

See more: House for sale: Well-presented two bedroom coach house in popular Peterborough location priced £230,000

The house is situated in a cul-de-sac and close to local amenities

1. Three bedroom house for sale

The house is situated in a cul-de-sac and close to local amenities Photo: Regal Park Property Co.

Photo Sales
Lyvelly Gardens

2. Three bedroom house for sale

Lyvelly Gardens Photo: Regal Park Property Co.

Photo Sales
Lyvelly Gardens

3. Three bedroom house for sale

Lyvelly Gardens Photo: Regal Park Property Co.

Photo Sales
Lyvelly Gardens

4. Three bedroom house for sale

Lyvelly Gardens Photo: Regal Park Property Co.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughA47
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice