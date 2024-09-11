Located in a cul-de-sac, the property is close to local amenities and has easy access to the A15, A16 and A47.
The agent says: “Regal Park are pleased to offer this well-presented, three bedroom, detached, family home in the popular, central location of Lyvelly Gardens.”
The property comprises: Entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory and cloakroom.
The first floor has the master bedroom with refitted en suite, two further bedrooms and a refitted bathroom.
There is a driveway and integral garage and enclosed rear garden.
To arrange a viewing, call Regal Park Property Co. on 01733 560 650.
