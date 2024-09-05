House for sale: Well-presented two bedroom coach house in popular Peterborough location priced £230,000

By Sol Buckner
Published 5th Sep 2024, 13:11 BST
A two bedroom, detached coach house has gone on the market in Peterborough priced £230,000.

Regal Park Property Co. states it is “pleased to offer this well-presented, two bedroom, detached coach house in the popular location of Hampton Vale.

“The property was built by Cala Homes on their Mallards Development and is situated close to local amenities and is within easy access to A1.

“It comprises; entrance hall to first floor and landing, open plan living area with fitted kitchen including integrated appliances, master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite, bedroom two and a bathroom. “There is a driveway and single garage and a low maintenance, rear garden.”

For more information, call Regal Park Property Co. on 01733 560650

Kite Way

Kite Way

Kite Way

Kite Way

Kite Way

Kite Way

