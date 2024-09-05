Regal Park Property Co. states it is “pleased to offer this well-presented, two bedroom, detached coach house in the popular location of Hampton Vale.
“The property was built by Cala Homes on their Mallards Development and is situated close to local amenities and is within easy access to A1.
“It comprises; entrance hall to first floor and landing, open plan living area with fitted kitchen including integrated appliances, master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite, bedroom two and a bathroom. “There is a driveway and single garage and a low maintenance, rear garden.”
For more information, call Regal Park Property Co. on 01733 560650
