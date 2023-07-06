Property has double glazing throughout and an enclosed rear garden

A one bedroom, cluster house has gone on the market in Peterborough for offers in the region of £129,995.

Situated in the central location of New England, the property comprises of a lounge, kitchen, one double bedroom and a bathroom.There is uPVC double glazing throughout and also an enclosed garden to the rear.

There is no forward chain.

For more information contact Haart Estate Agents on 01733 964653. Full details on Right Move

