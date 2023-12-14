Features range from underfloor heating to the finer details of oak doors

A five bedroom house has gone on the market in the village of Coates near Whittlesey priced £750,000.

Described by the agent as an “absolutely stunning property”, it is located on a small, private road housing only four executive properties.

The property comprises an entrance hall, open plan kitchen/dining/living area with large bifold doors to the garden, utility room, lounge and downstairs cloakroom.

There are two bedrooms both en suite and a study.

Upstairs are three additional bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside to the rear is a large rear garden overlooking a paddock area.

To the front is a large driveway leading to a double garage.

Features range from underfloor heating to the finer details of oak doors and glass panelled staircase and landing.

Contact Sharman Quinney estate agents on 01733 20500.