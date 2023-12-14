News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: Stunning home on private road of four properties near Peterborough priced £750,000

Features range from underfloor heating to the finer details of oak doors
By Sol Buckner
Published 14th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT

A five bedroom house has gone on the market in the village of Coates near Whittlesey priced £750,000.

Described by the agent as an “absolutely stunning property”, it is located on a small, private road housing only four executive properties.

The property comprises an entrance hall, open plan kitchen/dining/living area with large bifold doors to the garden, utility room, lounge and downstairs cloakroom.

There are two bedrooms both en suite and a study.

Upstairs are three additional bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside to the rear is a large rear garden overlooking a paddock area.

To the front is a large driveway leading to a double garage.

Features range from underfloor heating to the finer details of oak doors and glass panelled staircase and landing.

Contact Sharman Quinney estate agents on 01733 20500. More details on Right Move

