Property offers more than 1100 sq ft of accommodation on three levels

A new build, semi-detached, three bedroom house has gone on the market in Peterborough priced £309,950.

It was constructed by Cala Homes and is described by the agent as being located on the “the sought-after Hampton Heights development,” in Hampton Lakes.

The property offers more than 1100 sq ft of accommodation on three levels, incorporating a ground floor space including a dining kitchen complete with integrated appliances and a separate lounge with French doors opening onto the rear garden.

Upstairs, the first floor has an en suite double bedroom complete with fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room, an additional bedroom and a family bathroom.

The top floor includes a double bedroom with built-in storage, an en suite shower room and a separate study/occasional bedroom.

Outside, a block paved side driveway provides off-street parking for two vehicles in tandem.

Behind the house is an enclosed garden with a patio and lawned areas.

This property benefits from a 10-year NHBC warranty and the Cala customer care two-year warranty.

It is available with up to five per cent deposit contribution (terms and conditions apply).

*Please note, the internal images featured refer to the showhome.