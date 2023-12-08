News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: New build semi-detached on sought-after Peterborough development priced £309,950

Property offers more than 1100 sq ft of accommodation on three levels
By Sol Buckner
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 12:02 GMT

A new build, semi-detached, three bedroom house has gone on the market in Peterborough priced £309,950.

It was constructed by Cala Homes and is described by the agent as being located on the “the sought-after Hampton Heights development,” in Hampton Lakes.

The property offers more than 1100 sq ft of accommodation on three levels, incorporating a ground floor space including a dining kitchen complete with integrated appliances and a separate lounge with French doors opening onto the rear garden.

Upstairs, the first floor has an en suite double bedroom complete with fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room, an additional bedroom and a family bathroom.

The top floor includes a double bedroom with built-in storage, an en suite shower room and a separate study/occasional bedroom.

Outside, a block paved side driveway provides off-street parking for two vehicles in tandem.

Behind the house is an enclosed garden with a patio and lawned areas.

This property benefits from a 10-year NHBC warranty and the Cala customer care two-year warranty.

It is available with up to five per cent deposit contribution (terms and conditions apply).

*Please note, the internal images featured refer to the showhome.

For more details, contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824.

