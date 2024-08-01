A modern, three-storey home offering five bedrooms has gone on the market in Stamford with a guide price of £1.65m.

The property is described by the agent as: “A fabulously-appointed, modern, three-storey home, offering spacious and impressively finished accommodation, with gated grounds, ample parking and a mature private garden.

“This standout, modern, south facing, Stamford Stone faced home was constructed in 2017.

“It is a beautifully finished, highly efficient home, with space, volume and flow for families and couples alike, with the benefit of a NHBC warranty.”

Features include an air-source heat pump heating the home, under-floor heating throughout, an atrium glazed entrance hallway and an air-controlled mirrored gym.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696. Full details on Rightmove

