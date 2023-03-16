House for sale: Riverside home near Peterborough with mooring and fishing rights on market with £1,895,000 guide price
Property is set within 1.4 acres of woodland gardens and fronts onto River Nene
Located just outside the hamlet of Lilford near Oundle, Lock House comprises a detached house, cottage, annexe flat and offices offering the potential purchaser the opportunity to generate a revenue stream via the cottage.
The property offers a total of nine bedrooms and four kitchens.
It occupies a tranquil setting and offers a fabulous lifestyle package for active families, multi-generational buyers and those that wish to combine their principal home with rental income or a business base.
The primary home, a spacious, detached, five bedroom property, has been modernised and extended from the traditional lock keeper's cottage it once was.
The detached, two-storey annexe building has offices on the ground floor and an ancillary two bedroom annexe above it. There is a large, glazed gable with views through the beech woodland to the river.
A detached single storey, two bedroom cottage, which has been let on an assured shorthold basis with a passing rent until spring of 2023, of £13,800pa, presents income potential.
