Property is set within 1.4 acres of woodland gardens and fronts onto River Nene

Located just outside the hamlet of Lilford near Oundle, Lock House comprises a detached house, cottage, annexe flat and offices offering the potential purchaser the opportunity to generate a revenue stream via the cottage.

The property offers a total of nine bedrooms and four kitchens.

It occupies a tranquil setting and offers a fabulous lifestyle package for active families, multi-generational buyers and those that wish to combine their principal home with rental income or a business base.

The primary home, a spacious, detached, five bedroom property, has been modernised and extended from the traditional lock keeper's cottage it once was.

The detached, two-storey annexe building has offices on the ground floor and an ancillary two bedroom annexe above it. There is a large, glazed gable with views through the beech woodland to the river.

A detached single storey, two bedroom cottage, which has been let on an assured shorthold basis with a passing rent until spring of 2023, of £13,800pa, presents income potential.

For more details, contact Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696.

