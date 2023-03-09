Property positioned within quiet cul-de-sac in popular village location

Located in Eye, this family home comprises entrance hall, downstairs WC, utility room, lounge, kitchen, dining room and conservatory.

There is also access to the double garage from the entrance hall which has the potential to be converted, subject to planning, to offer even more reception space.

To the first floor, there are four bedrooms with en-suite from the master and a family bathroom.

The rear garden is laid to lawn and patio and to the front of the property there is a spacious driveway offering ample off-road parking.

The property has no chain. For more details contact Scott Stewart Exp estate agents on 07530 944144 or email: [email protected]

