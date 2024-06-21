A five bedroom house set on an exclusive development of five, new, luxury homes has gone on the market priced £750,000

The property in Coates Road, Eastrea offers in excess of 3,000 sq ft and includes five double double bedrooms, two en suites, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a kitchen/family room.

Described by the agent as a “remarkable family home”, the property is set on a corner plot in the development and is the largest home.

It is set across three floors with views of the open countryside to the rear.

Approached via electronic gates, the home is sat to the rear of the development.

To the left of the home, is a lounge with French doors leading out into the rear garden.

A featured log burner sits centrally in the living room.

The kitchen blends both traditional and modern finishes and is stacked with high end appliances to include a Rangemaster oven and hob, an integrated fridge and freezer, a dishwasher, a washing machine and a tumble dryer.

It leads off into the orangery which enhances the space further, with bi-fold doors providing access into the rear garden.

There is a further reception room, which is ideal for use as a home office or study offering views of the garden.

Leading upstairs and to the first floor, the stairs are finished with glass balustrades.

A large landing leads off to three of the five bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The master suite spans the length of the house (27sq ft) and is fitted with a contemporary en suite. A Juliet balcony provides beautiful countryside views and allows plenty of natural light to enter the room.

On the third floor, there are two further double bedrooms and a shower room.

There are Velux windows across both rooms and the landing allow for plenty of natural light.

Outside there is a large rear garden which wraps round the property and there is also a large patio area.

There is a double garage with electronic doors and additional parking spaces available.

The property includes underfloor heating throughout the entire ground floor and there is an air-source heat pump.

To arrange a viewing, call Wilson & Co on 01832 770106