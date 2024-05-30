A five bedroom home on the edge of Holme village near Peterborough has gone on the market with a guide price of £995,000.

It is described by the agent as a “beautifully-appointed, detached house combining spacious and well-appointed accommodation with a versatile layout.”

The house is set back within enclosed landscaped gardens of just over 0.4 of an acre, with gated driveway, generous parking and detached double garage.

The agent says: “The house has been lavished with care over the owners’ tenure and constantly updated in recent years.

“The result is a comfortable and impressive family home, with a lovely flow to its generously proportioned and well-orientated accommodation, which connects readily and well for entertaining to the gardens.”

The front door opens into a wide stairwell hallway providing access to the sitting room, kitchen and dining room.

The 29' sitting room has bi-folding doors to the garden terrace, coupled with an oak fireplace surround housing a wood burning stove.

An Amtico floored kitchen/breakfast room incorporates an extensive array of Neff appliances and the utility room has plumbing for white goods and side entrance.

The 15'9 dual aspect dining room has bi-folding doors opening to the garden terrace.

Beyond the dining room, the dual aspect office, with fitted desk and storage bureau, would, for other families, be an ideal games or play room.

At first floor, a large galleried landing and corridor gives access to the five double bedrooms.

The dual-aspect, principal suite is spacious with fitted wardrobes and en suite, with four piece suite, including separate bath and large shower cubicle.

Bedroom two also has a contemporary, en suite shower room.

Bedrooms three, four and five are conveniently placed for the modern full suite family bathroom, with both bath and shower cubicle and a separate WC in an adjacent room.

Outside, the house is set back within gardens of 0.42 of an acre.

A gated brick paved driveway allows parking to the front of the house, with access past the house to a detached double garage/workshop within the gardens.

To arrange a viewing call Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696