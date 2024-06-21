A new, five bedroom home on an exclusive development near Peterborough has gone on the market priced £725,000.

The property is located in Coates Road, Eastrea.

The agents says: ‘Set on an exclusive development of five, brand new, luxury homes and offering in excess of 3000sqft, The Kestrel offers five double bedrooms, two en suites, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a beautiful kitchen/family room.

‘This is a remarkable family home in a great location.’

The kitchen features high-end appliances, including a Rangemaster oven and hob, integrated fridge and freezer and dishwasher.

The agent goes on to say: ‘With multiple reception rooms, the home provides flexibility for use as a lounge, dining area, playroom, or home office, enhanced by natural light through dual aspect windows.’

Additional benefits are underfloor heating throughout the entire ground floor, an air-source heat pump providing energy efficient heating and Velux rain sensor windows.

The agent adds: ‘NB. Please note that upon purchasing the property, a company will be created with the owners of the other four plots in which you will become a shareholder.

‘The upkeep of the communal areas, along with the associated costs in doing so, will be the responsibility of all of the owners of the five properties.’

For more details contact Wilson & Co on 01832 770106