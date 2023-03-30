News you can trust since 1948
An Art Deco style, modern, end town house offering more than 1,100 sq ft of space

House for sale near me: Two bed Art Deco style home near Peterborough on exclusive estate with £315,000-£330,000 guide price

Built in 2017, the property offers more than 1,100 sq ft of space on two levels

By Sol Buckner
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:15 BST

A two double bedroom, end-terraced town house in Wansford has gone on to the market.

Estate agents have described it as being “located on an exclusive cul-de-sac with other similar style modern properties.”

Built in 2017, the property offers a lounge with bi-folding doors, a modern fitted dining kitchen, a separate utility room and W.C.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with the principal bedroom including an en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes. In addition, there is a separate bathroom.

In front, there is allocated parking and a single garage. Additional visitor car parking is also available.

Behind the house, is a southwest facing, enclosed rear garden. The property also has solar panels.

To arrange a viewing contact Frank Modern Estate Agents on 03330 169824.

The front of the property

1. Wansford Mews

The front of the property Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents

The lounge

2. Wansford Mews

The lounge Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents

The kitchen

3. Wansford Mews

The kitchen Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents

Another view of the kitchen

4. Wansford Mews

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents

