House for sale near me: Two bed Art Deco style home near Peterborough on exclusive estate with £315,000-£330,000 guide price
Built in 2017, the property offers more than 1,100 sq ft of space on two levels
A two double bedroom, end-terraced town house in Wansford has gone on to the market.
Estate agents have described it as being “located on an exclusive cul-de-sac with other similar style modern properties.”
Built in 2017, the property offers a lounge with bi-folding doors, a modern fitted dining kitchen, a separate utility room and W.C.
Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with the principal bedroom including an en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes. In addition, there is a separate bathroom.
In front, there is allocated parking and a single garage. Additional visitor car parking is also available.
Behind the house, is a southwest facing, enclosed rear garden. The property also has solar panels.
To arrange a viewing contact Frank Modern Estate Agents on 03330 169824.
See more: House for sale near me: Four-bed family home on modern estate near Peterborough - with offers over £365,000