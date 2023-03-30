Built in 2017, the property offers more than 1,100 sq ft of space on two levels

A two double bedroom, end-terraced town house in Wansford has gone on to the market.

Estate agents have described it as being “located on an exclusive cul-de-sac with other similar style modern properties.”

Built in 2017, the property offers a lounge with bi-folding doors, a modern fitted dining kitchen, a separate utility room and W.C.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, with the principal bedroom including an en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes. In addition, there is a separate bathroom.

In front, there is allocated parking and a single garage. Additional visitor car parking is also available.

Behind the house, is a southwest facing, enclosed rear garden. The property also has solar panels.

To arrange a viewing contact Frank Modern Estate Agents on 03330 169824.

1 . Wansford Mews The front of the property Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Wansford Mews The lounge Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Wansford Mews The kitchen Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Wansford Mews Another view of the kitchen Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents Photo Sales