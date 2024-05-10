A five double bedroom home in the city has gone on the market with a guide price of £600-650,000.

Located off Thorpe Road, the property was built in 2017 and developed around the Grade II listed Gables building.

The agents states: “This beautiful, five-bedroom, detached family home is situated on an exclusive, modern estate consisting of similar style homes.”

There are adjoining school playing fields to the rear.

The property offers more than 2,280 sq ft of accommodation over three levels.

The agent adds: “Without doubt, one of the highlights of the property is the open plan lounge and dining kitchen space, which are both linked via French doors with the kitchen having access to the rear garden via bi-folding doors.”

The first floor has four double bedrooms (one en suite) and a family bathroom with a separate shower and bath.

The second floor consists entirely of the principal bedroom suite, which includes a substantial bedroom space, dressing room area and separate en suite.

The block-paved driveway offers off-street vehicle parking for at least three cars and leads to the integral single garage.

Gated access to the side of the property provides access to the enclosed rear garden, consisting of a patio area and a lawn with mature borders.