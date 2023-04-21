News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: Look inside unique four bed home near Peterborough available to offers over £575,000

Property was extended in 2019 and offers lots of space

By Sol Buckner
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:31 BST

A unique, four bedroom home in the sought-after village of Yaxley has gone on the market for offers over £575,000.

Extended in 2019, this bespoke home features a two storey side extension and a single storey rear extension, ensuring lots of space for comfortable family living.

Giving details, the selling agent describes the property as a “stunning four-bedroom bespoke home with architectural innovation.

“This exceptional property boasts a harmonious blend of architectural innovation and superior craftsmanship.”

The agent goes on to describe it as a “stunning and unique four-bedroom home, nestled in the highly sought-after village of Yaxley.”

On the ground floor, there is a spacious lounge and the study, equipped with underfloor heating, offers a space to work or unwind.The kitchen/family room includes a dishwasher, Belfast sink, wine cooler, double oven, single oven, microwave and a five-ring gas hob.

An open-plan family room is fitted with underfloor heating and expansive bi-fold doors that span the width of the room connecting the indoors to the outdoors.

There are four generously sized bedrooms including two en suite facilities and a family shower room on the first floor. The master suite offers a custom-designed, walk-in wardrobe and air conditioning.Outside, the garden offers a raised lawn area and an expansive patio. The landscaped driveway, laid with gravel, ensures ample parking space for vehicles.

For more details contact Wilson & Co on 01733 794343.

The kitchen

1. Chapel House

The kitchen Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

Another view of the kitchen

2. Chapel Street

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

The family room

3. Chapel Street

The family room Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

The study

4. Chapel Street

The study Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

