The agent says: “Caldecote Lodge is a remarkable family home.

“Set in Caldecote, this four bedroom home includes an additional one bedroom self-contained annexe and is surrounded by open countryside.

“With 3,336sq ft of combined space, this home is presented immaculately throughout.”

The agent goes on to say: “Upon entering the property, you will instantly feel a sense of joy.

“The décor is extremely well thought through, and the colour schemes compliment each room.

“Leading off the wide entrance hallway, the spacious sitting room sits to the right of the home.

“With a deep green décor scheme and herringbone flooring throughout, the sitting room is ideal for relaxing at the end of the day.

“Bi-fold doors lead out into the front garden and allow for plenty of natural light to enter the room.

“For those winter nights, there is a multi-fuel log burner which creates a warm and cosy ambience.”

Other features include electronic gates which open onto anextensive driveway, where there is parking for several vehicles.

There is a landscaped rear garden featuring a pond and a summerhouse with power and insulation.

The self-contained annexe was refurbished five years ago.

It includes a kitchen, lounge and an open-plan bedroom with en suite.

To arrange a viewing, call Wilson & Co on 01832 770106.

1 . Four bedroom house for sale The property is surrounded by open countryside Photo: Deans Aerial Photography Photo Sales

2 . Four bedroom house for sale Caldecote Lodge Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales

3 . Four bedroom house for sale Caldecote Lodge Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales

4 . Four bedroom house for sale Caldecote Lodge Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales