House for sale: Four bedroom home with converted garage near Peterborough available for offers over £435,000
Property is located in a cul-de-sac on a quiet residential estate
This four/five bedroom family home is located in the town of Market Deeping.
With more than 1,650 sq ft of accommodation on two levels, the property has a ground floor layout suited to modern family life.
It includes an open-plan dining kitchen and single-storey rear extension.
In addition, there is a converted garage which could be an ideal annexe/gym or study/bedroom. Upstairs are four bedrooms (one en-suite) and a family bathroom.
Outside, a front driveway leads to a storage area with an up-and-over door and an enclosed southerly-facing rear garden.
To arrange a viewing call, Frank Modern estate agents on 01733 964816. Full details on Rightmove.