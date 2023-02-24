Property is located in a cul-de-sac on a quiet residential estate

This four/five bedroom family home is located in the town of Market Deeping.

With more than 1,650 sq ft of accommodation on two levels, the property has a ground floor layout suited to modern family life.

It includes an open-plan dining kitchen and single-storey rear extension.

In addition, there is a converted garage which could be an ideal annexe/gym or study/bedroom. Upstairs are four bedrooms (one en-suite) and a family bathroom.

Outside, a front driveway leads to a storage area with an up-and-over door and an enclosed southerly-facing rear garden.

To arrange a viewing call, Frank Modern estate agents on 01733 964816. Full details on Rightmove.

