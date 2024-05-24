A grade II* listed Queen Anne townhouse has gone on the market near Peterborough with a guide price of £825,000.

Mentioned within Pevsner's Architectural Guide to The Buildings of England, the current owners of the Whittlesey property have carried out a sympathetic and comprehensive renovation of the home in two parts, in 2008 and 2017.

This has included extensive electrical and plumbing upgrades as well as the reroofing of the property, coupled with the renovation of all windows and the incorporation of what was originally the service wing into the house.

The agent says: “The result is a fabulous and spacious family home with the elegance, proportions, features and feel of the Queen Anne period, coupled with a versatile layout and flow to the accommodation that suits modern living, with great connectivity to the garden from the house.”

A front door opens beneath a rectangular fanlight and curved canopy, into a stone flagged stairwell entrance hallway.

The sitting room is currently used as an office, while the dining room has partially panelled walls.

The kitchen provides access to the drawing room while the other side the kitchen gives access to the larder and rear hall which leads into what was the former service wing.

An early 18th century staircase is mentioned in the listing, with four flights and two landings.

There are three, first floor, double bedrooms served by both a Jack & Jill en suite shower room to the principal bedroom and a separate full-suite family bathroom.

In addition, in what was the service wing, there is a versatile family room is ideal as a games room, or contemporary loft style adult space for entertaining.

There are two further double bedrooms at second floor level, with high level dormer windows and roofscape views over the town.

Outside there is a mature and landscaped south facing garden accessed from the house and driveway.

Largely walled, the garden is lawned with a gravelled terrace adjoining the house with access to the garden room and rear hallway.

Double gates open to St. Andrew's Place.

For more information, contact Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696