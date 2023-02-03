News you can trust since 1948
Buying a home via an auction is an increasingly popular way to get into the property market and there is a wide selection in Peterborough

Homes for auction: Peterborough properties you can bid for online with guide prices as low as £110,000

Upcoming auctions online could be a great way to find a bargain home

By Sol Buckner
31 minutes ago

Buying a property via an online auction is becoming increasingly popular.

Whether via a modern method of auction or live stream auction via estate agents, there are plenty of properties to choose from in and around Peterborough. Below is a selection of homes for sale by auction now listed on rightmove.co.uk with guide prices from as low as £110,000.

1. Church Street apartment

Situated in the popular location of Stanground, this two bedroom first floor apartment features en-suite and allocated parking. For sale by modern auction with guide price of £125,000. Contact William H Brown on 01733 964717.

Photo: William H Brown

2. Church Street apartment

Situated in the popular location of Stanground, this two bedroom first floor apartment features en-suite and allocated parking. For sale by modern auction with guide price of £125,000. Contact William H Brown on 01733 964717.

Photo: William H Brown

3. Church Street apartment

Situated in the popular location of Stanground, this two bedroom first floor apartment features en-suite and allocated parking. For sale by modern auction with guide price of £125,000. Contact William H Brown on 01733 964717.

Photo: William H Brown

4. Church Street apartment

Situated in the popular location of Stanground, this two bedroom first floor apartment features en-suite and allocated parking.

Photo: William H Brown

Peterborough