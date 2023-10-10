Homebuilder teams up with Nene Park Trust to conserve country park in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder – which is building new homes at Elder Brook, off Oundle Road in the city – donated £1,000 to the charity as sponsorship for its Peterborough Celebrates Festival which was attended by over 23,000 people this year.

The trust’s role is to provide facilities for recreation, education and leisure and conserve and safeguard wildlife within Nene Park, which includes the lakes, meadows, woodland and visitor attractions at Ferry Meadows, less than two miles from the Bellway development.

Lucy Thornton-Reid, Fundraising Officer at Nene Park Trust, said: “We particularly enjoy working with organisations which have a connection to Peterborough so we can collaboratively have a positive impact on the community.

Sales Advisor Katie Williams from Bellway with Andrew MacDermott acting CEO of Nene Park Trust

“Our Peterborough Celebrates Festival was a huge success and we couldn’t be more grateful to Bellway Homes for their sponsorship – this event celebrated all Peterborough has to offer; giving young people, artists, musicians and more the opportunity to share their talents with the public, who benefit from coming together to a community event outside in nature. We could not put on events like this which are free to attend without support.

“Supporting the trust’s work helps us to continue looking after the greenspaces we manage and maintain to keep them alive for the community to benefit from forever.

“Any support we receive makes a huge impact on the longevity of the work we do and we were particularly thrilled Bellway reached out to us, as we have never worked with them before and hope to again in the future.”

Michaela Perkins, Bellway Eastern Counties Sales Manager, said: “We were keen to support Nene Park Trust with their incredible work looking after these beautiful greenspaces in Peterborough.

“Places such as Ferry Meadows contribute enormously to the sense of community felt by people in the local area, which reflects our ethos of building communities as well as high-quality new homes.

“Since starting work at Elder Brook, we have been working with the local community, providing food parcels for local families with St Luke’s Church, and now with our support for Nene Park Trust. We look forward to further developing our relationship with people in Peterborough as work continues here.”