Homebuilder scores award from RSPB for Cambridgeshire gardens

As part of its corporate partnership, the housebuilder has created a garden in line with RSPB guidance, creating a welcoming space for wildlife.

To win the award, the gardens had to include multiple features to support and enhance nature and natural habitats.

The housebuilder has received the award for the show home gardens at its Barratt and David Wilson Homes developments at Hampton Beach in Peterborough, as well as at its Barratt Homes development at Whittlesey Lakeside in Whittlesey.

B&DWC - AH9_2485 C - The Ellerton style show home at Barratt Homes' Whittlesey Lakeside

Features within the gardens include hedgehog highways, wildlife-friendly planting, bird boxes and feeding stations, bat boxes, wildlife ponds, wildflower meadows, compost bins and rain gardens.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We have had a national partnership with the RSPB for some time now and want to ensure that we’re doing that extra bit to retain and build upon the natural habitats around our developments.

“The new gardens are ready to welcome a range of wildlife as spring approaches, and anyone that comes to our developments will be able to take a look around and pick up some great tips for their own home gardens.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and they are working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.