Homebuilder acquires land for 68 new homes in Thorney

The development is the second phase of the Abbey Park development.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST

Housebuilder Allison Homes has completed the acquisition of land in Thorney to build 68 new homes.

The new homes will form the second phase of the company’s Abbey Park development off Deer Park Way.

Construction work on phase two commenced this month and is set to be completed in late 2025.

Phase One properties at Abbey Park in Thorney.Phase One properties at Abbey Park in Thorney.
Phase One properties at Abbey Park in Thorney.
A total of 91 homes are currently being built on the phase one site to the north-east.

The phases have been designed together and will be linked via a central access road to the north east, which will connect to the B1167 Wisbech Road.

The site is 2.98 hectares in size and received outline planning permission for 80 homes in 2015 but plans have since been revised down, first to 71 but now to 68.

A mixture of eight two-bed, 24 three-bed and 36 four-bed homes will be built. Of these, 48 will be available on the open market, six to shared ownership and 14 for rent.

The map of the development site, circled in red.The map of the development site, circled in red.
The map of the development site, circled in red.

David Morris, Strategic Land Director at Allison Homes, said: “We are thrilled to have acquired this land, which will play a vital role in providing new homes, bringing fresh benefits for the local economy and community, and creating a number of new jobs.

“Phase 2 of our Abbey Park development will deliver a range of 68 new homes for all types of local homebuyers, from first-time buyers, to growing families, to downsizers.”

Allison Homes have posted further details about the development on their website.

