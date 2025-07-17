Home Reach offers affordable homes in Peterborough as property prices climb

With house prices in Peterborough soaring by 25% in just five years*, many first-time buyers are finding it increasingly difficult to purchase a property in the area they call home. Offering a solution is Haddon Peake, a new collection of two, three- and four-bedroom homes available through Home Reach in partnership with Bovis Homes, situated near Yaxley in Peterborough.

Located on the edge of the picturesque village of Yaxley, Haddon Peake forms part of the ambitious Great Haddon Wood regeneration project. Once complete, the wider development will comprise of 5,350 new homes, a district shopping centre, three primary schools and a secondary school -creating a vibrant and well-connected new community.

Creating an easier way for buyers to get on the property ladder, Home Reach is one of the UK’s largest Shared Ownership schemes and is designed to make housing more affordable and accessible. The scheme allows buyers to purchase up to 75% of their home and then pay rent on the remaining share each month. Buyers then have the option to increase their shares over time by ‘staircasing’.

Melissa Toomey, Director of Sales for Home Reach, comments, “At Home Reach, we recognise how important location is to buyers. That’s why we’re excited to introduce our scheme at Haddon Peake - a well-connected community where the need for affordable housing is clear. Shared Ownership offers a practical solution, helping more people take that first step onto the property ladder in an area they love.”

Homes at Haddon Peake embrace modern design and style, whilst retaining nods to classic architecture. Well positioned windows fill each home with natural light, while high ceilings enhance the inside space. Floorplans feature open-plan layouts, sleek fitted kitchens, and master bedrooms with en suites to offer modern comfort. Furthermore, all house types feature rear gardens and two parking spaces.

For families, the development is ideally located near a strong selection of schools in Peterborough, including Stanground Academy, Braybrook Primary School, and St John’s Primary, all rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted. Children’s activities are also within easy reach, with Yaxley Football Club just five minutes away and water sports on offer at the nearby Ferry Meadows Park.

Surrounded by historic villages and charming period architecture, the area offers a blend of countryside and character. Picturesque green spaces like Crown Lakes and Ferry Meadows Country Parks are just a 12-minute drive away, while family-friendly Sacrewell Farm is only 14 minutes from home. For dining and socialising, Main Street, just 15-minutes away, boasts a range of popular restaurants and pubs. Everyday essentials are also close at hand, with a Co-op supermarket just a 6-minute drive away and Queensgate Shopping Centre 16-minutes from home.

Commuters benefit from excellent transport links, with quick access to the A1 and Peterborough Station just 15 minutes away, offering direct routes to London King’s Cross in under an hour. Cambridge, Stansted Airport, and Birmingham New Street are all reachable in under two hours, making Haddon Peake as well connected as it is welcoming.

Prices for a 40% share of a three-bedroom terraced house at Haddon Peake start from £116,000 (FMV: £290,000), with deposits from £5,800.

For more information visit homereach.org.uk.